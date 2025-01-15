Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Shares of IR opened at $89.40 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.