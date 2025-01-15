Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -324.44%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

