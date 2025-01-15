Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 62,304 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HP by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of HP by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 44,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,429,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.2894 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

