Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,792,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,727,000 after buying an additional 681,757 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,130,000 after purchasing an additional 434,685 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,475,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $48,202,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

