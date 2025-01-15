Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 605.2% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SouthState by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SouthState by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 711,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState stock opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $426.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.47 million. SouthState had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Hovde Group lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

