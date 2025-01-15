Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 329 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 105.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,233,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $4,656,631. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $589.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.