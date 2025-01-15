Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.