International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,500 Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Gevo by 61.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $500.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.25. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gevo

Insider Transactions at Gevo

In other news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,859.10. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,518.92. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.