Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,614,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,247.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

