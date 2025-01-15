Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $232.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,253.33. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. This trade represents a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

