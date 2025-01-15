Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGY. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

MGY stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

