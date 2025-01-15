1,563 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,902,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,919,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,076.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,169,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $126.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

