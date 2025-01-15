Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSMD. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,294,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,977,000 after purchasing an additional 177,629 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $349.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.