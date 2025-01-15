Eastern Bank Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $120.72. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.46.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
