Claro Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 30.9% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 273,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 32.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Banco Macro by 118.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. Banco Macro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

