BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stock Position Lowered by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,420,000 after purchasing an additional 535,334 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 141,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 77.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.