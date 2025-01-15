Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,507,296,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $650,140,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $399,770,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $293,699,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,641.3% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,694,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $381.73 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $388.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.60.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

