iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Holdings Trimmed by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYDB stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

