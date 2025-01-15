Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $320.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $258.68 and a 1 year high of $336.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

