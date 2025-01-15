Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,111,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.