Claro Advisors LLC Sells 28,141 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,141 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 57.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,864,000 after buying an additional 465,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,046,000 after purchasing an additional 174,653 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

XEL stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.99%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

