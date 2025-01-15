Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 892 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 228,107 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 356,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 38,896 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 52,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1691 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

