Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $190.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $170.13 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.41 and a 200-day moving average of $193.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

