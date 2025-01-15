Claro Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,904,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,402,000 after purchasing an additional 310,128 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $667,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,562 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

