Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 435,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 139,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $570,492.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,542,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,595,956.86. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $457,722.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,873,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,877,982.82. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,012 shares of company stock worth $1,435,212 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Remitly Global Price Performance

Shares of RELY stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $336.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Remitly Global Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

