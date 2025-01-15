Claro Advisors LLC Buys 6,485 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 69,345 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

