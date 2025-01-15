Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.