Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 143.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

