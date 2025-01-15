Claro Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $388.74 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.23.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

