Eastern Bank Sells 304 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,302 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $79,503,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $388.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $491.30.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $261.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

