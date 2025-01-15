Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nordson by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $196.83 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.88.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,928 shares of company stock worth $433,080 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

