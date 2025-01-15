Claro Advisors LLC Buys 4,089 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

