Claro Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,616,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

