Claro Advisors LLC Sells 30,900 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,133,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 412,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 231,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 168,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

