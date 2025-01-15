PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.