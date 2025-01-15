Claro Advisors LLC Sells 7,770 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 932,212 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $6,890,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,685.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 294,803 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,119.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 230,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.91.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.