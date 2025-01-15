Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $82.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

