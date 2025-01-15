Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 3,972 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

