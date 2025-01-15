Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

