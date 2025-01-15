Claro Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,089 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 201,809 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,884,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,062 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

