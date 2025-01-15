Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $213.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.15. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

