Claro Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $142.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

