Claro Advisors LLC Invests $364,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 93,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.32.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,876.68. This trade represents a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 915,997 shares of company stock valued at $122,800,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

