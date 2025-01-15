Claro Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.43.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $382.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.50. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.