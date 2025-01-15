Claro Advisors LLC Invests $415,000 in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AppLovin by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 50.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APP stock opened at $321.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $417.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.29.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total value of $146,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at $76,032,757.84. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total transaction of $17,132,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 888,867 shares of company stock valued at $284,773,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.06.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

