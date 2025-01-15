Claro Advisors LLC Sells 429 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Pampa Energía by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,206,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,108,000 after buying an additional 862,723 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,218,000 after acquiring an additional 784,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 509,487 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,552,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

PAM opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.94. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.95. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

