Claro Advisors LLC Sells 10,755 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

3M Trading Up 2.0 %

MMM opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.12. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.