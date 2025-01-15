Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 73.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

