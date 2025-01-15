Claro Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of VO opened at $266.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.86 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

