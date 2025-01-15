Claro Advisors LLC Invests $397,000 in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1,903.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 481,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 457,296 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 97,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Shares of VFLO opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $37.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

